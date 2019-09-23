Ministry to pay Rs 40.95 mln to families of deceased Hujjaj

The Ministry of Religious Affaurs and Interfaith Harmony would pay Rs 40.95 million as compensation to families of Hujjaj, who died in Saudi Arabia during Hajj days

A official source in Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said on Monday that as many as 99 Hujjaj had died during Hajj and the legal heirs of each deceased Haji would be paid Rs 500,000 as compensation.

He said the compensation was being paid under Hujjaj Mohafiz Scheme. Each Haji/member welfare staff was required to contribute Rs 500 in to the scheme before going for Hajj, he added.

Under the scheme the family of each deceased Haji will be paid Rs 500,000 in case of death in Saudi Arabia during Hajj days, Rs 150,000 in case of the loss of one limb, Rs 250,000 in case of permanent disablement on more than one limb, Rs 300,000 in case of emergency evacuation due to illness.

