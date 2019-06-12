Ministry to provide clean drinking water facility in 1500 schools: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the ministry was going to launch a project for provision of clean drinking water facility in 1500 schools across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the ministry was going to launch a project for provision of clean drinking water facility in 1500 schools across the country.

Talking to media persons here, the minister said that provision of clean drinking water was the basic right of every citizen but the previous government denied this right to people.

Chaudhry Fawad said the facility of clean drinking water would also be provided to the general masses.

The minister said that water wasted in agriculture sector was detrimental for the economy, adding the government was taking steps to conserve water.

Fawad said that investments in the fields of science and technology were among the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government.

The minister said the ministry was going to commercialize 26 of its water laboratories as it was need of the hour.

He said the budget presented by the government was revolutionary and would put the country on the path of progress and prosperity according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To a question, the minister said that the founders of Pakistan were visionary and the present government wants to follow in their footsteps.

Fawad said that everybody should join hands to make Pakistan a prosperous country.

"I am a public representative and did not become a member due to rigging, therefore I always supported poor masses and labour class," he said.

The minister said the government had imposed health tax on cold drinks and cigarettes because they were bad for health.

To another question, he said one cannot figure out where Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif spent around Rs 110 billion in Punjab province.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Shahbaz Sharif had looted the country with both hands, adding that the country was facing current economic crisis due to poor planning of the previous government.