Ministry To Reveal Comprehensive Hajj Training, Biometric Schedule Next Week: Aneeq
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed Thursday said that the ministry plans to release the comprehensive training and biometric schedule for Hajj pilgrims next week, aiming to provide enhanced facilitation for the pilgrimage.
Talking to the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliky, regarding the finalization of preparations for the impending Hajj pilgrimage, the minister said Pakistani pilgrims now have the convenience of completing their Saudi visa biometrics from the comfort of their homes.
The minister said that the implementation of distinctive initiatives aimed at improving the facilitation of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims this year.
Furthermore, the completion of Hajj arrangements is progressing well in advance of the established schedule.
Speaking on the occasion, Al Maliky extended congratulations to the Pakistan Hajj Mission for being recognized among the top three award-winning countries.
He commended Aneeq Ahmed's dedication in offering exemplary facilities to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims. Additionally, he praised the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and the Pakistan Hajj Mission for their efforts in providing facilities and services to Pakistani Hujjaj.
