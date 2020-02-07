Ministry to start legislation process to rehabilitate drug addicts: Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday said that the ministry has started legislation process to rehabilitate the drug addicts and all resources would be used to bring them back in the mainstream.

The drug addicts lying under the bridges, nullahs and jungle areas would be transformed them into productive citizens, the Minister said during the launching ceremony of an awareness campaign on drugs here at Iqra University, a press release issued.

"Drugs addicts have been abandoned by the society and even by their own family members. The addicts have further been pushed into isolation and drug peddlers clutch them more. The society has a responsibility towards the drugs victims. We need to hate drugs not drugs victims. State would take care of the drug victims now," the minister said.� He said Pakistan's biggest asset is youth and the government would safeguard them from menace of drugs.

"Over 65 percent of our population that is youth who need to be prepared to take social responsibilities. education which had to civilise us has unfortunately divided and isolated us. Personal ambitions and personal targets should not be making youth anti-social, self- centered and irresponsible," the minister maintained.� He said schools and colleges are major targets of drug barons.� " The minister the youth need to be aware of the drugs menace as well as their parents and that is why we have developed this Zindagi application for cellular phones.� He said Pakistan has developed a databank of criminals involved in drugs, terrorism and money laundering.� He urged all the universities to make it mandatory for each student and parents to download this Zindagi application and use it to be aware of this challenge so as awareness on drugs may help save youth from the drugs menace.�