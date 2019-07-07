UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry To Take Provinces On Board For Implementation Of STEM School Project

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

Ministry to take provinces on board for implementation of STEM School Project

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Science and Technology would take all the provinces on board for the countywide implementation and accomplishment of the STEM school Project.

On the directive of Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain the ministry was planning to establish STEM schools in all the districts of the country with an aim to make the project a success.

For the implementation of the STEM project initially seven well reputed local universities would be included in the project to impart STEM education to the students ranging from grade 6 to grade 10, an official in the Ministry told APP.

According to the project, the official said that each university would be entrusted with the task of imparting STEM education to two schools.

He said the teaching staff of the selected university would be given incentive and the students of the universities participating in the project would also be asked to be a part of the STEM School Project.

About the implementation plan, he said that a unique syllabus would be formulated which would be in line with the basic modern standards of science education.

He said criteria for selection of schools and students would be set and National Testing Service (NTS) would be asked to conduct a screening test for the selection of students so that the suitable students who demonstrate the relevant aptitude for science education may adroitly be selected.

\778/395

Related Topics

Technology Education May All From NTS Jobs NTS

Recent Stories

UAE restricts citizens to record tragic incidents

4 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz speaks up against body shaming, cyber bu ..

16 minutes ago

Fear doesn't let a person rule or live: Maryam Naw ..

43 minutes ago

Wasn't under any pressure, Judge Arshad Malik reje ..

1 hour ago

Judge Arshad Malik to shortly give his stance over ..

1 hour ago

Pakistani-British citizen alleges Nasir Butt of mu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.