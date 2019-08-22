UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry To Take Provinces On Board For Implementation Of STEM School Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:01 PM

Ministry to take provinces on board for implementation of STEM School Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Ministry of Science and Technology would take all the provinces on board for the countywide implementation and accomplishment of the STEM school Project.

On the directive of Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain the ministry was planning to establish STEM Schools in all the districts of the country with an aim to make the project a success.

For the implementation of the STEM project initially seven well reputed local universities would be included in the project to impart STEM education to the students ranging from grade 6 to grade 10, an official in the ministry told APP.

According to the project, the official said that each university would be entrusted with the task of imparting STEM education to two schools.

He said the teaching staff of the selected university would be given incentive and the students of the universities participating in the project would also be asked to be a part of the STEM School Project.

About the implementation plan, he said that a unique syllabus would be formulated which would be in line with the basic modern standards of science education.

He said criteria for selection of schools and students would be set and National Testing Service (NTS) would be asked to conduct a screening test for the selection of students so that the suitable students who demonstrate the relevant aptitude for science education may be selected.

