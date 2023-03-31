Ministry turns down decision of receiving Hajj applications on weekend

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday turned down its decision of receiving Hajj applications on Saturday and Sunday (April 1, 2)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday turned down its decision of receiving Hajj applications on Saturday and Sunday (April 1, 2).

The ministry had withdrawn its letter written to the State Bank of Pakistan for collecting the Hajj applications and dues, said the spokesperson of ministry Muhammad Umar Butt in a talk to APP.

He said the banks would not collect Hajj applications on the holidays; however, those intending pilgrims would be entertained who had visited the banks for the submission of Hajj applications and dues on this day. The ministry upheld its decision to continue the Sponsorship Hajj Scheme till April 7, he maintained.

He said the decision to extend the last date of receiving Hajj applications under Sponsorship Hajj Scheme was taken as overseas Pakistanis were facing difficulties in remitting the funds from abroad.

Umar Butt urged the Pakistani expatriates to send funds in the dollar account of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony through telegraphic transfer or wire transfer. The applicant or close relative should contact the nearest bank for verification and processing of remitted funds, he added.

He made it clear that the Sponsorship Hajj Scheme applicants would be declared successful without balloting process.

He advised the Hajj applicants to contact the designated banks for further information and process adding that the receipt of regular Hajj scheme's applications was closed today.

