Ministry Wants To Collaborate With Ruet-i-Hilal Committee For Ending Moon-sighting Controversy : Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:05 PM

Ministry wants to collaborate with Ruet-i-Hilal committee for ending moon-sighting controversy : Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry Friday suggested that Ruet-i-Hilal Committee and other stake holders should sit with the government to end moon-sighting controversy for the peaceful environment of the country and celebrate mega Islamic events on same days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry Friday suggested that Ruet-i-Hilal Committee and other stake holders should sit with the government to end moon-sighting controversy for the peaceful environment of the country and celebrate mega Islamic events on same days.

Talking to private news channel, Fawad Ch underlined that some vested interest elements exploiting the solution and misleading the public but Science ministry wants to adopt modern technology to resolve this long standing issue with lunar calender.

He said "we have always witnessed a controversy on Eid and Ramadan's moon sighting. My question is here that why shouldn't we use modern technologies to make final decision pertains to the crescent sight.

" "I have observed that our Ruet-e-Hilal Committee uses telescopes (for moon sighting) which is an older technology. For what reason, so for this purpose Science ministry wants to utilize its modern technologies for this long lasting issue," he added.

However, the Science ministry preferred to generate our own lunar calendar for Pakistan as like other more than nine countries who are utilizing this technology," Fawad mentioned.

He asked the Chairman of Ruet-i-Hilal committee to attend the meetings to predict key dates and months of the Islamic Calendar, with an aim to put an end to moon sighting controversies in the country.

