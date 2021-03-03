UrduPoint.com
Ministry Works On Plan For Drug Free Society At Held Quaid E Azam University

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:32 PM

Ministry works on plan for drug free society at held Quaid e Azam University

The Ministry of Narcotics Control working on a plan to achieve the goal of a drug free society, conducted a drug awareness programme at Quaid e Azam University on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Narcotics Control working on a plan to achieve the goal of a drug free society, conducted a drug awareness programme at Quaid e Azam University on Wednesday.

The Ministry was pursuing its three tier policy in order to combat the menace of drugs, this includes drug demand reduction, drug supply reduction and international cooperation to eradicate drug abuse and smuggling.

Under the first tier of its devised policy, the Ministry representatives visit various educational institutions to create awareness.

The campaigns include interactive sessions, distribution of pamphlets highlighting the deadly consequences of drug abuse, seminars and other similar activities that are intended to discourage the youth from drug consumption.

The campaign is designed around the idea that decrease in demand will consequently help in supply reduction and can act as a catalyst in achieving the goal of a drug free society.

The representative of the Ministry of Narcotics Control Masood ur Rehman interacted with students and sensitized them regarding drug abuse. The ministry was primarily focusing on youth considering the unfortunate high level of drug indulgence in teenagers and youngsters.

Ensuring the safety of youth was securing the future of country and progress in right direction for stable, healthy and drug free Pakistan for our generations to come.

