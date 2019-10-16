Minor Among 2 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Mishap In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:22 PM
Two people of a family were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident in Bhalwal police limits
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Two people of a family were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident in Bhalwal police limits.
Police sources said Wednesday that Ahmad Khan resident of Manzoor Hayat colony Bhalwal along with his three family members was moving on a motorcycle on Bhera- Bhalwal road when a recklessly driven car hit the motorbike near Chak 11/ML as a result Ahmad Khan and his son Ali (2) died on the spot while his wife Parveen and elder son Afzaal (4) injured.
The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Sargodha. The police have registered a case.