Minor among 2 killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two persons including a minor girl were killed while another suffered injuries in separate incidents in the limits of Wan Bhacharan and Quaidabad police stations

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) Two persons including a minor girl were killed while another suffered injuries in separate incidents in the limits of Wan Bhacharan and Quaidabad police stations.

Police said on Monday that labourer Muhammad Din s/o Naseer Din of Warrchha Tehsil, Jauharabad along with Fateh Khan were digging earth for instaling a water pump at the village when a huge chunk of earth fell upon them.

As a result, Muhammad Din died on the spot while Fateh Khan sustained injuries. The injured was shifted to local hospital.

In another incident, Aresha, a student of 1st grade of Govt Girls Primary School died of electric shock when she touched water pump at the school in Narri Miana.

Police are investigating the cases.