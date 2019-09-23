UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Among 2 Killed In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 04:17 PM

Minor among 2 killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two persons including a minor girl were killed while another suffered injuries in separate incidents in the limits of Wan Bhacharan and Quaidabad police stations

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) Two persons including a minor girl were killed while another suffered injuries in separate incidents in the limits of Wan Bhacharan and Quaidabad police stations.

Police said on Monday that labourer Muhammad Din s/o Naseer Din of Warrchha Tehsil, Jauharabad along with Fateh Khan were digging earth for instaling a water pump at the village when a huge chunk of earth fell upon them.

As a result, Muhammad Din died on the spot while Fateh Khan sustained injuries. The injured was shifted to local hospital.

In another incident, Aresha, a student of 1st grade of Govt Girls Primary School died of electric shock when she touched water pump at the school in Narri Miana.

Police are investigating the cases.

Related Topics

Injured Police Water Student Died Government

Recent Stories

ADEK launches &#039;Rize Enrichment Programmes&#03 ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt boost defence ties

6 minutes ago

Northern forced to follow-on in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Seven children killed, scores hurt in Kenya school ..

53 seconds ago

Mostly sunny weather for Karachi

55 seconds ago

Mehran University to conduct interviews of candida ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.