Minor among 3 killed as motorbike plunges into canal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Three people including a minor child were killed in separate incidents in Kundian and Kotmomin police limits.

Police sources said Thursday that Muhammad Zubair (17) resident of Shahbazanwala Tehsil Kundian along with his niece Feroza (3) and sister Haleema was moving on motorcycle on Thak Canal Bridge on Sargodha- Bhakhar road when the motorbike slipped and fell into Canal near Jhaalwala Bridge as a result Zubair and his niece died of drowning into the water while his injured sister Haleema rescued.

In another incident, a youth Muhammad Shahzad of Kotmomin has finished his life by taking poison over family quarrels.

The body was handed over to the heirs after medical formalities; the injured was shifted to THQ hospital.