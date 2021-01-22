Minor among thee killed as roof caves in kasur

A minor among three persons were killed and two others suffered injuries when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed near here in Natheywala village on Thursday late night

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A minor among three persons were killed and two others suffered injuries when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed near here in Natheywala village on Thursday late night.

Rescue 1122 ,on receiving information, reached spot and undertook relief operation.

The team recovered bodies of 60-year old Mubashar, 40-year-old Munsaf and 3-year-old boy Umair from debris.

Rescuers shifted the injured and bodies to DHQ Hospital.