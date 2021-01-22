UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Among Thee Killed As Roof Caves In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:56 AM

Minor among thee killed as roof caves in kasur

A minor among three persons were killed and two others suffered injuries when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed near here in Natheywala village on Thursday late night

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A minor among three persons were killed and two others suffered injuries when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed near here in Natheywala village on Thursday late night.

Rescue 1122 ,on receiving information, reached spot and undertook relief operation.

The team recovered bodies of 60-year old Mubashar, 40-year-old Munsaf and 3-year-old boy Umair from debris.

Rescuers shifted the injured and bodies to DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Country’s foreign exchange reserves increase to ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Federal Security Service Prevented Terror ..

5 minutes ago

Leading international commentators lined-up for Pa ..

17 minutes ago

Russia, Israel Discussing Cooperation in Joint Vac ..

5 minutes ago

Senate chairman announces panel of presiding offic ..

5 minutes ago

Senate session to continue for two weeks

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.