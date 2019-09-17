UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Among Three Killed, Five Injured

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 01:00 PM

Minor among three killed, five injured

SARGODHA,Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) -:At least three persons including a minor girl were killed,while five others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Bhagtanwala and Mitha Tiwana police limits on Tuesday.

Police said that Abdul Khaliq,resident of Wahnro,along with his companion Long Khan,was riding a motorcycle on Mianwali road when a recklessly driven truck hit the two-wheeler near Balki.Both riders sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.However,the accused driver managed to escape from the scene.

In another accident,in rickshaw-truck collision, Izzat Fatima (7) died on the spot, while five others-- Rasoolan, Sultana, Kaneez, Kousar and Qadir suffered injuries.The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.

Police registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Died Mianwali From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.43 a barrel M ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

BAPCO&#039;s refinery operations remain uninterrup ..

12 hours ago

Investigations still ongoing to determine source o ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.