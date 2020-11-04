Minor among three killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Three persons including a minor girl were killed in separate road accidents here in Kasur.

Chunian police said on Wednesday that Rafique (35) r/o Harchoki along with his daughter Sania (12),was travelling on motorcycle when a speeding trailer hit the two wheeler.

Consequently,both suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.Police shifted the bodies to hospital.

In another incident, motorcyclist Pervaiz was on the way to his home when a speeding tractor coming from opposite direction hit him and he suffered serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to THQ hospital where he breathed his last.

Further investigation was underway.