UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Among Three Killed In Road Mishaps

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:10 PM

Minor among three killed in road mishaps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in and around the city.

Police said here on Tuesday that 5-year-old girl Zainab Batool d/o Shafique, resident of Samundri was hit and run over by a tractor trolley in the street.

In second incident, Muhammad Arsalan s/o Muhammad Yaqoob, resident of Gojra was traveling on motorcycle when he collided with donkey cart coming from opposite direction.He suffered severe injuries and died instantly.

Separately,Muhammad Riaz of TNT Colony was crossing the road when he was hit to death by a car.

The bodies were handed over to heirs after legal formalities,said police.

Related Topics

Police Road Car Died Gojra Samundri From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Inde ..

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate South African President o ..

47 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sierra Leone ..

47 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy brings CompTIA to Pakistan, expands o ..

52 minutes ago

Art by Wasif Shares Tips and Tricks to Take DSLR L ..

57 minutes ago

JIT head probing sugar scam removed ahead of meeti ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.