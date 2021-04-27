Minor among three killed in road mishaps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in and around the city.

Police said here on Tuesday that 5-year-old girl Zainab Batool d/o Shafique, resident of Samundri was hit and run over by a tractor trolley in the street.

In second incident, Muhammad Arsalan s/o Muhammad Yaqoob, resident of Gojra was traveling on motorcycle when he collided with donkey cart coming from opposite direction.He suffered severe injuries and died instantly.

Separately,Muhammad Riaz of TNT Colony was crossing the road when he was hit to death by a car.

The bodies were handed over to heirs after legal formalities,said police.