Minor Among Three Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2024 | 10:10 PM

At least three persons including two women and a child were killed and two were seriously injured when a car fell into the canal at Guwahati Mansoori village due to heavy fog in Swabi district, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident here Friday

After receiving the information, the officials of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies from the canal.

According to the details, the family of Bakhtshad in a car was on their way to the village when suddenly the car fell into the canal after the driver lost control due to dense fog resulting in two women died on the spot and a minor girl succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

The deceased was identified as the 50-year-old wife of Kamil, the 27-year-old wife of Bakhtshad, and three-year-old girl, Ramisha. Bakhtshad and the driver of the car were seriously injured and were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital.

