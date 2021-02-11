UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Among Two Killed In Different Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Minor among two killed in different incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons including a six-year-old boy were killed in two different incidents, here on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 sources said that minor Ali Hasnain of Zafarkay village, Kot Radha Kishan, was playing outside his residence when a mud-loaded tractor-trolly hit him to death.

In an other incident, 25-year-old Rizwan was riding on a motorcycle on his way to Raiwind when a speeding tractor-trolly coming from the opposite side hit him.

As a result he sustained injuries and died on-the-spot without getting medical assistance near Ghaffar Town, Kot Radha Kishan.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to a local hospital for autopsy.

Related Topics

Raiwind Died Kot Radha Kishan From

Recent Stories

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

8 minutes ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

12 minutes ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

13 minutes ago

UVAS inks MoU with Chauhdary Poultry Services to p ..

16 minutes ago

Unknown assailants abduct, abuse transgender in Pe ..

19 minutes ago

107,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.