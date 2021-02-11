Minor among two killed in different incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons including a six-year-old boy were killed in two different incidents, here on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 sources said that minor Ali Hasnain of Zafarkay village, Kot Radha Kishan, was playing outside his residence when a mud-loaded tractor-trolly hit him to death.

In an other incident, 25-year-old Rizwan was riding on a motorcycle on his way to Raiwind when a speeding tractor-trolly coming from the opposite side hit him.

As a result he sustained injuries and died on-the-spot without getting medical assistance near Ghaffar Town, Kot Radha Kishan.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to a local hospital for autopsy.