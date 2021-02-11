Minor Among Two Killed In Different Incidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:10 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons including a six-year-old boy were killed in two different incidents, here on Thursday.
Rescue-1122 sources said that minor Ali Hasnain of Zafarkay village, Kot Radha Kishan, was playing outside his residence when a mud-loaded tractor-trolly hit him to death.
In an other incident, 25-year-old Rizwan was riding on a motorcycle on his way to Raiwind when a speeding tractor-trolly coming from the opposite side hit him.
As a result he sustained injuries and died on-the-spot without getting medical assistance near Ghaffar Town, Kot Radha Kishan.
Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to a local hospital for autopsy.