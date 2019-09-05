UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Among Two Killed In Road Accidents In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 03:37 PM

Minor among two killed in road accidents in Sargodha

Two persons including a child were killed while another suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Atta Shaheed and Quaidabad police limits here on Thursda

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 201) :Two persons including a child were killed while another suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Atta Shaheed and Quaidabad police limits here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said Bilal Ahmad resident of chak 39/SB along with his son Huzaifa (7) was travelling on Sargodha- Faisalabad road when a recklessly driven truck hit their motorbike near chak 46/SB killing Huzaifa on the spot.

Police arrested the truck driver Akram.

In another incident, a speeding trawler hit to death a motorcyclist Salah ud Din (25),injured his father Muhammad Azeem near a check post and fled.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital Jauhrabad and police have registered separate cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Driver Road Post

Recent Stories

DFID Pakistan Head Joanna Reid, lawmakers visit Si ..

1 minute ago

Vietnam Airlines secures first license for direct ..

2 minutes ago

Mongolian President Offered Trump to Call Putin to ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Turkey Along With China, India Could Be ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Invites G7 States to Russia for Next Summit ..

2 minutes ago

147 Senior Clerks of Sindh Police promoted to next ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.