Minor among two killed in road accidents in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 201) :Two persons including a child were killed while another suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Atta Shaheed and Quaidabad police limits here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said Bilal Ahmad resident of chak 39/SB along with his son Huzaifa (7) was travelling on Sargodha- Faisalabad road when a recklessly driven truck hit their motorbike near chak 46/SB killing Huzaifa on the spot.

Police arrested the truck driver Akram.

In another incident, a speeding trawler hit to death a motorcyclist Salah ud Din (25),injured his father Muhammad Azeem near a check post and fled.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital Jauhrabad and police have registered separate cases against the accused.