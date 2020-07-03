Minor Among Two Killed In Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:43 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Two person including a minor girl were killed and another sustained injuries in traffic mishaps, here on Friday.
Rescue-1122 said that 42-yaer-old Nasir along with 3-year-old Hafza was on his way on a motorcycle from Makooana to Khanoana when a truck hit the motorbike.
As a result, Hazfa died on the spot while Nasir suffered severe road injuries and was shifted to the Allied Hospital.
In second incident, Mushtaq s/o Bashir Ahmed, r/o chak 32-GB was walking alongside the Satiana road when he was hit by a motorcyclist. He succumbed to the injuries.
Bodies were shifted to the hospital for postmortem.
Police were looking into the matter.