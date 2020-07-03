UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Among Two Killed In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:43 PM

Minor among two killed in road mishap

Two person including a minor girl were killed and another sustained injuries in traffic mishaps, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Two person including a minor girl were killed and another sustained injuries in traffic mishaps, here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that 42-yaer-old Nasir along with 3-year-old Hafza was on his way on a motorcycle from Makooana to Khanoana when a truck hit the motorbike.

As a result, Hazfa died on the spot while Nasir suffered severe road injuries and was shifted to the Allied Hospital.

In second incident, Mushtaq s/o Bashir Ahmed, r/o chak 32-GB was walking alongside the Satiana road when he was hit by a motorcyclist. He succumbed to the injuries.

Bodies were shifted to the hospital for postmortem.

Police were looking into the matter.

Related Topics

Road Died Traffic Nasir From

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

29 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

30 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

33 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

41 minutes ago

Secretary visits RIU to inspect COVID-19 facilitie ..

1 minute ago

Shah Hussain Express hits coaster, 15 killed: says ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.