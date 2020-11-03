UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Among Two Killed In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:40 PM

Minor among two killed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Two persons including a minor were killed,while another three sustained injuries in separate incidents in Sargodha. Police sources said on Tuesday that 19-year-old Arbaz Danish, resident of Kot Pehalwan had an altercation with Abdul Rehman over a minor issue few days back.

In the fit of rage, accused Abdul Rehman along with his father Mumtaz killed Arbaz with knives in front of his house on Monday night and fled.

In another incident,Sajjad Hussain,resident of Shah Nikdar,was travelling on a motorcycle along with his two sons-- Ayyan (07), Ali (10) and daughter Bushra (14) on Sargodha-Sillanwali road when a speeding car hit the bike near the chak 161 NB. Consequently, Ayyan died on the spot,while the other three suffered injuries.

Rescue teams shifted the injured persons to the nearby hospital.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Car Died Sargodha

Recent Stories

Punjab CM spent resources in under-developed areas ..

7 minutes ago

SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

16 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Dubai Sports Council will co ..

33 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Sudan Permane ..

33 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to celebrate “Rahmatul Lil ..

41 minutes ago

Huawei established 24th ICT Academy to promote Adv ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.