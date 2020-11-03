Minor among two killed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Two persons including a minor were killed,while another three sustained injuries in separate incidents in Sargodha. Police sources said on Tuesday that 19-year-old Arbaz Danish, resident of Kot Pehalwan had an altercation with Abdul Rehman over a minor issue few days back.

In the fit of rage, accused Abdul Rehman along with his father Mumtaz killed Arbaz with knives in front of his house on Monday night and fled.

In another incident,Sajjad Hussain,resident of Shah Nikdar,was travelling on a motorcycle along with his two sons-- Ayyan (07), Ali (10) and daughter Bushra (14) on Sargodha-Sillanwali road when a speeding car hit the bike near the chak 161 NB. Consequently, Ayyan died on the spot,while the other three suffered injuries.

Rescue teams shifted the injured persons to the nearby hospital.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.