Minor Among Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 02:37 PM

Two persons, including a minor girl were killed in separate incidents in and around Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Two persons, including a minor girl were killed in separate incidents in and around Kasur.

According to Saddar Pattoki Police on Friday, Ehsan was crossing the road near Saddar Pattoki toll plaza when a speeding truck hit him.

As a result, he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Separately, 2-year-old minor Faiza bibi r/o Attari Karamsingh Saddar Chunian,was playing in house when a parked motorbike suddenly fell on her.She was shifted to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries.

Police started investigation.

