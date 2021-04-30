Minor among two killed in separate incidents

Two persons, including a minor girl were killed in separate incidents in and around Kasur

According to Saddar Pattoki Police on Friday, Ehsan was crossing the road near Saddar Pattoki toll plaza when a speeding truck hit him.

As a result, he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Separately, 2-year-old minor Faiza bibi r/o Attari Karamsingh Saddar Chunian,was playing in house when a parked motorbike suddenly fell on her.She was shifted to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries.

Police started investigation.