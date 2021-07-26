UrduPoint.com
Minor Among Two Killed In Separate Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

Minor among two killed in separate incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Two persons including a minor boy were killed in the district in separate incidents.

Police said on Monday a line superintendent of LESCO sub-division civil area, Abid Shah was trying to gauge a fault in power supply line near Dohar Kot, but when he climbed a pole he received severe electric shock and died instantly.

Police handed over the body to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

Police said in another incident,10-year-old Muhammad Kashif r/o Khudian was on his way to home alongwith his goats when he fell on the road and died.The cause of his death was being investigated. His body was handed over to the family, said police.

