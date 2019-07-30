Minor among two killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a minor boy were killed in separate incidents in Atta Shaheed and Jauhrabad police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that a labourer Qurban Hussain was working at stone crushing industry when the heavy stone fell on him during blasting process.

Consequently,Qurban received serious injuries and was shifted to DHQ hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident,Amir Mehboob (3) s/o Mehboob fell in a pond at Muhammadi colony Jauhrabad and drowned.

Police registered separate cases.