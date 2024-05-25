Minor Assaulted By Mob For Alleged Theft
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Some 30 persons have been booked on the state's complaint for allegedly beating and for trying to burn a boy after charging him with theft in New Sabzi Mandi area in the limits of Hatri police station here on Saturday.
According to the police, the boy Rashid Jatoi was manhandled by the traders and their staff and he was later tied to a pole and the attackers tried to set him ablaze.
The police said the boy was rescued by some women who were present in the area during the incident.
Later SSP Hyderabad Farrukh Ali Lanjar took notice of the incident once a video of the offence was spread on social media.
The FIR's complainant Sub Inspector Muhammad Faisal Arain stated that when the police reached the spot they saw people standing in a big circle around the boy who was tied to a pole.
He further stated that the mob ran away watching the police.
Recent Stories
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Use of prohibited net not be allowed in sea: Najmi Alam1 minute ago
-
CDA Chairman sets four-month deadline for sector development projects11 minutes ago
-
Governor says Pindi Gehb deserves district status21 minutes ago
-
Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for improvement of Maternal Healthcare in Balochistan21 minutes ago
-
SIFC reviews progress on ongoing collaboration with friendly countries21 minutes ago
-
Founder PTI spreading hatred: Azma41 minutes ago
-
ANP announces candidate for PK-22 Bajaur by-election41 minutes ago
-
ANP condemns violent incidents in Sargodha41 minutes ago
-
District Disaster Mgt Authorities urged to take steps for coping with upcoming flood, heavy rains51 minutes ago
-
IGP honours best performing officers of Sargodha region51 minutes ago
-
5 Held on violation of marriage laws1 hour ago
-
Farmers gather for knowledge sharing in Kohat1 hour ago