Minor assaulted by mob for alleged theft

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Some 30 persons have been booked on the state's complaint for allegedly beating and for trying to burn a boy after charging him with theft in New Sabzi Mandi area in the limits of Hatri police station here on Saturday.

According to the police, the boy Rashid Jatoi was manhandled by the traders and their staff and he was later tied to a pole and the attackers tried to set him ablaze.

The police said the boy was rescued by some women who were present in the area during the incident.

Later SSP Hyderabad Farrukh Ali Lanjar took notice of the incident once a video of the offence was spread on social media.

The FIR's complainant Sub Inspector Muhammad Faisal Arain stated that when the police reached the spot they saw people standing in a big circle around the boy who was tied to a pole.

He further stated that the mob ran away watching the police.