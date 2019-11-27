Minor boy among 3 killed in road accident in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Three people of a family were killed in road accident in Jauhrabad police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday that Muhammad Faisal (27) resident of Khushab along with his minor son Adeel (4) and brother Muhammad Asghar (22) was moving in Sargodha Khushab road when a recklessly driven bus hit the motorbike at Roda Grout road.

As a result all the three people Faisal, Adeel and Muhammad Asghar died on the spot while the accused driver fled from the scene.

Police have registered a case against the accused driver and started investigation.