Minor boy burns alive

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A minor boy was burnt alive in an explosion of a gas cylinder in district Qamber-Shahdadkot. According to local Police on Wednesday, an explosion occurred when a gas cylinder was being refilled at a shop in Sajawal Junejo city in district Qamber-Shahdadkot.

A boy, identified as Rahim, son of Abdul Rauf Bhatti, was burnt and could not survive while being shifted to a Larkana Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation to find the cause of the explosion.