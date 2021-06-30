UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Boy Burns Alive

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:46 PM

Minor boy burns alive

A minor boy was burnt alive in an explosion of a gas cylinder in district Qamber-Shahdadkot

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A minor boy was burnt alive in an explosion of a gas cylinder in district Qamber-Shahdadkot. According to local Police on Wednesday, an explosion occurred when a gas cylinder was being refilled at a shop in Sajawal Junejo city in district Qamber-Shahdadkot.

A boy, identified as Rahim, son of Abdul Rauf Bhatti, was burnt and could not survive while being shifted to a Larkana Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation to find the cause of the explosion.

Related Topics

Police Larkana Gas

Recent Stories

Sharjah Business Women Council rebrands to mirror ..

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court extends interim bail of Dr Amjad ..

1 minute ago

C.Africa lashes UN report of abuses by Russian per ..

4 minutes ago

Benitez appointed Everton boss despite fan protest ..

4 minutes ago

CPWB reunites 221 lost kids to parents during last ..

4 minutes ago

NSA Refused to Deny Spying on Fox Broadcaster's Pr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.