Minor Boy Burnt To Death In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 04:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :A minor boy died while another was injured in a fire incident at a house in Adil Town, Manga Mandi, here on Thursday.

Police said that the boys were playing in a room of the house when suddenly the fire erupted.

As a result, Ali Raza,3, received severe burns and died on the spot while Usman received injures.

On information, the Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and shifted the injured to a localhospital.

