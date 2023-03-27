Minor boy commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :A minor boy reportedly committed suicide due to unknown reasons in the area of Gulberg police station.

Police said here on Monday that 11-year-old,Ali Asad r/o Makkoana was working as servant in the house of a local cloth trader Abdul Hannan in A-block Gulberg where he reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the washroom.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under way, he added.