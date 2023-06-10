Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :A minor boy was crushed to death in a road mishap near Sultan Colony at Sinawan-Muzaffargarh Road on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, five-year-old Muhammad Ashfaq s/o Muhammad Javed was playing on the roadside when a speeding trailer crushed him under its wheels.

Rescue officials shifted the body to a nearby hospital.

However, the heirs refused any legal action on the incident and took the body with them, police sources said.