Minor boy dies, brother injured in roof-collapse

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A minor boy died while his brother sustained injuries as the roof of the room caved in due to dilapidated condition here on Friday.

According officials sources of Rescue 1122, a ten-year old Usman s/o Malik Shabir Ahmed was playing with his younger brother Sharjeel in their room at Muhammad Nagar area.

All of a sudden, the roof caved in due to dilapidated condition burying both children under the debris.

After getting information, the rescue team reached the spot and recovered both injured brothers from the debris. However, by that time, Usman had succumbed to injuries while Sharjeel was shifted to hospital in injured condition for medical treatment, rescue officials said.