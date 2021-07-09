UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Boy Dies, Brother Injured In Roof-collapse

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Minor boy dies, brother injured in roof-collapse

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A minor boy died while his brother sustained injuries as the roof of the room caved in due to dilapidated condition here on Friday.

According officials sources of Rescue 1122, a ten-year old Usman s/o Malik Shabir Ahmed was playing with his younger brother Sharjeel in their room at Muhammad Nagar area.

All of a sudden, the roof caved in due to dilapidated condition burying both children under the debris.

After getting information, the rescue team reached the spot and recovered both injured brothers from the debris. However, by that time, Usman had succumbed to injuries while Sharjeel was shifted to hospital in injured condition for medical treatment, rescue officials said.

Related Topics

Injured Died Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the le ..

2 minutes ago

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentia ..

2 minutes ago

The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and ..

2 minutes ago

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

11 minutes ago

All stranded Pakistanis in Europe, ME to be brough ..

30 minutes ago

Effective communication can help promote democracy ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.