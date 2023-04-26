UrduPoint.com

Minor Boy Dies In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :A minor boy crushed under a tractor trolley to death near Joiya Chowk Nawabpur road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a three years old boy namely Deen Muhammad s/o Naik Muhammad was passing through a road when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him near Joiya chowk.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for autopsy under the supervision of police and heirs.

