SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A four-year-old boy died here on Thursday morning after he was bitten by a snake in Shahpur police limits.

Police sources said that Usman of village Boghywala tehsil Shahpur, was playing in house when a snakebit him. His parents rushed him to THQ Shahpur hospital but he failed to survive.