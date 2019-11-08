Minor boy dies, ten injure in separate road mishaps in Quetta

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :A 9-year-old boy was killed while ten others including children and women sustained injuries in two separate road mishaps at Akhtarabad and Chaman Housing Scheme areas of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, a minor namely Muhammad Yaqoob was crossing the road when a vehicle hit him due to overspending, leaving him dead on the spot.

The body of deceased was shifted to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Ten people including women and children were injured when a speedy local bus turned-turtle near Akhtarabad area.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital for medical aid.

The injured identity could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered both cases in respective police stations and started investigation.