Minor Boy Drowned In A Canal In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A minor boy drowned in a canal in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police on Friday.
According to police, Muhammad Husnain (10) r/o Salmanpura,along with his elder brother, was taking bath in a canal when he drowned.
He was shifted to hospital in a serious condition where he died.