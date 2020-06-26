Minor boy drowned in a canal in Sargodha

A minor boy drowned in a canal in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A minor boy drowned in a canal in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police on Friday.

According to police, Muhammad Husnain (10) r/o Salmanpura,along with his elder brother, was taking bath in a canal when he drowned.

He was shifted to hospital in a serious condition where he died.