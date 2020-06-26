UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Boy Drowned In A Canal In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 01:40 PM

Minor boy drowned in a canal in Sargodha

A minor boy drowned in a canal in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A minor boy drowned in a canal in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police on Friday.

According to police, Muhammad Husnain (10) r/o Salmanpura,along with his elder brother, was taking bath in a canal when he drowned.

He was shifted to hospital in a serious condition where he died.

Related Topics

Police Died Bath Bhalwal

Recent Stories

Andrzej Duda: Polish president loyal to ruling rig ..

49 seconds ago

Biden's low-key strategy vexes Trump, but in-perso ..

50 seconds ago

Liverpool win Premier League to end 30-year title ..

53 seconds ago

Drugs seized in Multan

6 minutes ago

US House of Representatives to Vote for Washington ..

6 minutes ago

Funding gap risks pushing millions of Yemeni child ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.