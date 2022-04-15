UrduPoint.com

Minor Boy Drowned In Canal

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 07:36 PM

A minor boy was drowned in Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :A minor boy was drowned in Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Friday that 8-year-old boy fell into Rakh Branch Canal accidentally near Rafhan Mill and drowned.

Divers of Rescue-1122 fished out his body and shifted it to mortuary of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The boy was identified as Abdullah son of Kaleem.

Further investigation was underway, he added.

