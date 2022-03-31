UrduPoint.com

Minor Boy Drowned In River

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 02:02 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A 5-year-old boy drowned in river Ravi in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that Muhammad Abdullah r/o chak 610-GB Mauza Alam Shah was playing at the brink of river when he slipped and drowned.

On receiving information, divers of Rescue-1122 immediately reached the spot and fished out the corpse.

The body was handed over to the area police while further investigation was underway.

