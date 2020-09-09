Minor boy drowns in a sewerage pond in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

A minor boy drowned in a sewerage pond in Jhawariya police station limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :A minor boy drowned in a sewerage pond in Jhawariya police station limits on Wednesday.

The police said that three-year-old Muhammad Mujtaba, r/o Jhawariya was playing outside his house when he slipped and fell into the sewerage pond.

As a result, he died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirsafter completing legal formalities.