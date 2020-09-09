UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Boy Drowns In A Sewerage Pond In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 12:34 PM

Minor boy drowns in a sewerage pond in sargodha

A minor boy drowned in a sewerage pond in Jhawariya police station limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :A minor boy drowned in a sewerage pond in Jhawariya police station limits on Wednesday.

The police said that three-year-old Muhammad Mujtaba, r/o Jhawariya was playing outside his house when he slipped and fell into the sewerage pond.

As a result, he died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirsafter completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died

Recent Stories

Warden issues challan to Lahore CCPO for violating ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates returns AED 5 billion (US$ 1.4 billion) t ..

15 minutes ago

Committee to Protect Journalists Urges Belarus to ..

47 seconds ago

PHC dismisses petition challenging appointments of ..

48 seconds ago

Thoshakhana case: Zardari, Gillani indicted, Nawaz ..

31 minutes ago

NCOC reviews testing, contact tracing in Balochist ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.