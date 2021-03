SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A seven-year-old child Musa Khan fell into a canal near Sambarial Sahuwala Patrol Checkpost while playing at the banks of the canal.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue-1122, the search for the body of Musa son of Mir Khan, was still under way.

The gypsy family of the minor child was living in Pindi Bhattian along the canal.

