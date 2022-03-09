Minor boy drowns in manhole

(@FahadShabbir)

A minor boy drowned in a manhole in Lundianwala police station limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :A minor boy drowned in a manhole in Lundianwala police station limits on Wednesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said three-year-old Ali Raza fell into the manhole while playing outside his house in Chak No 580-GB.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started a search operation.

They recovered the body and handed over to his relatives.