Minor boy electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :A minor boy was electrocuted in his house in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Sunday that nine-year-old Faizan of Rehman Town was playing on rooftop of his house when he accidentally touched the electricity cables passing near the roof.

As a result, he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to his family for burial after completing legal requirements, he added.