Minor boy electrocuted from water cooler at Cantt railway station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :A minor boy was electrocuted to death while drinking water from a water cooler, installed at railway station Cantt.

According to details, an eight years old boy was present at Cantt railway station along with his family to travel to Faisalabad from Multan through Pakistan Express train. For quenching his thirst, he went near the cooler to drink the water.

He got severe electric shocks when he touched the cooler and died on the spot.

Divisional Superintendent Railway Hammad Hasan Mirza took notice of the incident and suspended refrigerator mechanic Abdul Khaliq. He also ordered the launching of an inquiry into the incident.

The spokesperson for the railway said that it was a previous day incident and added that an inquiry committee has been formed while strict legal action would be taken against the employee found guilty in the inquiry report.