Minor Boy Electrocuted In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:59 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :An eight year-old boy died due to electrocution here on Monday at Qambarani Raod near Sariab area.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Rizwan was playing near his house when he touched an open wire of electric and suffered electric shocks which caused his death.

The police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The police have registered a case.

