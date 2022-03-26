Minor boy electrocuted in the area of Lundianwala police station

A minor boy was electrocuted in his house in the area of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A minor boy was electrocuted in his house in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Saturday that 3-year-old Fakhar Nawab son of Muhammad Javaid, resident of Pindi Esa, touched a short-circuiting electric fodder cutter machine while playing in his house.

As a result, he received electric shock and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.