Minor Boy Electrocuted In The Area Of Lundianwala Police Station
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 11:21 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A minor boy was electrocuted in his house in the area of Lundianwala police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Saturday that 3-year-old Fakhar Nawab son of Muhammad Javaid, resident of Pindi Esa, touched a short-circuiting electric fodder cutter machine while playing in his house.
As a result, he received electric shock and died on the spot.
The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.