Minor boy injured in Quetta road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :A small boy was injured in an incident of road mishap near Aghbarg area of Quetta, police said on Saturday.

According to details, the victim identified as Asmatullah was crossing the road when a vehicle hit him due to over speeding. As a result, he received injuries and was rushed to civil hospital for medical aid.

Police have registered a case.