UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Boy Injured In Quetta Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:59 PM

Minor boy injured in Quetta road mishap

A small boy was injured in an incident of road mishap near Aghbarg area of Quetta, police said on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :A small boy was injured in an incident of road mishap near Aghbarg area of Quetta, police said on Saturday.

According to details, the victim identified as Asmatullah was crossing the road when a vehicle hit him due to over speeding. As a result, he received injuries and was rushed to civil hospital for medical aid.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Police Road Vehicle

Recent Stories

Global Village breaks first of 25 Guinness World R ..

15 minutes ago

CDA chairman vows to renovate capital parks within ..

1 minute ago

BISE Hyderabad announces Inter result

1 minute ago

Chief Minister grieved at human losses in Turkish ..

1 minute ago

Gold price goes up R500 to Rs112,100 per tola 31 O ..

1 minute ago

Security forces foil possible terrorist activity i ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.