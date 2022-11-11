UrduPoint.com

Minor Boy Killed After Being Hit By Train

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Minor boy killed after being hit by train

A minor boy was killed after being hit by a train in the area of Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :A minor boy was killed after being hit by a train in the area of Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that 7-year-old Ali son of Zakir resident of Mehndi Mohallah was crossing the railway track when a moving train hit him severely near Jhumra Road Phattak.

As a result, Ali received serious injuries and died on the spot. His body was handed over to his father after completing necessary formalities, he added.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb condoles demise of Public News ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb condoles demise of Public News chairman

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's tech savvy youth ready to contribute to ..

Pakistan's tech savvy youth ready to contribute to global digital infrastructure ..

2 minutes ago
 24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contes ..

24th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest starts at CC Larkana

2 minutes ago
 US Biased in Depriving Russian Economy of Market S ..

US Biased in Depriving Russian Economy of Market Status - Russian Economy Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 Youth killed, brother injured over monetary disput ..

Youth killed, brother injured over monetary dispute

16 minutes ago
 German Parliament Votes to Repeat Federal Election ..

German Parliament Votes to Repeat Federal Elections at Half of Berlin's Polling ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.