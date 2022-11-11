Minor boy killed after being hit by train

A minor boy was killed after being hit by a train in the area of Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :A minor boy was killed after being hit by a train in the area of Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that 7-year-old Ali son of Zakir resident of Mehndi Mohallah was crossing the railway track when a moving train hit him severely near Jhumra Road Phattak.

As a result, Ali received serious injuries and died on the spot. His body was handed over to his father after completing necessary formalities, he added.