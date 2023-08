Minor boy killed beneath water tank

A minor boy was killed beneath an overturned water tank in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :A minor boy was killed beneath an overturned water tank in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a tractor pulling a water tank met an accident, and the tank turned turtle on a minor boy in Jameel Abad.

As a result, 7-year-old Ibrahim Zulfiqar received serious injuries and died on-the-spot. The body was later on handed over to his relatives for burial, he added.