Minor boy killed by fake faith healer in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019) :An eight-year-old boy was killed by a fake faith healer in the precincts of Cantonment police station here.

Police spokesman on Monday said that Ghazala Yasmeen of Sargodha took her son Adil Raza to a faith healer Wasim Shah at Chak 47/NB Sargodha for treatment.

During practice, the faith healer tortured the boy,broke his jawbone and damaged his bladder badly.

The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital in precarious condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under section 302.

Further investigation was underway.