Minor boy killed in dumper, motorcycle collision in Karachi

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) A speedy dumper hit a motorcycle in Landhi No 4 area of Karachi on the night between Thursday and Friday leaving son killed and father injured.According to media reports angry residents gathered at the spot and set the dumper on fire.

They also beat the driver of the dumper. The angry mob also pelted stones at other trailers and tankers passing from the road.Police and Rangers reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Police also arrested the driver of the dumper and shifted him to police station.