Minor Boy Killed
In Kasur
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:27 PM
A minor boy was killed in a firing incident here in Jambar Khurd area in the jurisdiction of Phoolnagar police
KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :A minor boy was killed in a firing incident here in Jambar Khurd area in the jurisdiction of Phoolnagar police.
According to police sources on Monday, Asif and Riaz, residents of Jambur Khurd area, had a monetary dispute and they exchanged harsh words late Sunday.
In a fit of rage, Asif opened indiscriminate fire at Riaz, but the bullet hit minor boy Umer Riaz, s/o Riaz, standing close by. The boy died on the spot.
Phoolnagar police after registering case started investigation.
app/zaw/bls/swf/