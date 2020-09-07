UrduPoint.com
Minor Boy Killed

In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:27 PM

Minor boy killed in kasur

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :A minor boy was killed in a firing incident here in Jambar Khurd area in the jurisdiction of Phoolnagar police.

According to police sources on Monday, Asif and Riaz, residents of Jambur Khurd area, had a monetary dispute and they exchanged harsh words late Sunday.

In a fit of rage, Asif opened indiscriminate fire at Riaz, but the bullet hit minor boy Umer Riaz, s/o Riaz, standing close by. The boy died on the spot.

Phoolnagar police after registering case started investigation.

